‘New Age Megastar’: PM Modi’s Praise For Son Ram Charan At Republic Summit Fills Chiranjeevi With Pride

Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Konidela, attended the Republic Summit in the National Capital on June 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Guest. Days after the event, the Peddi actor's father, Chiranjeevi, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write a proud father's message for his son, being called the 'New Age MegaStar' by PM Modi. Earlier, Ram Charan also took to his Instagram account to express gratitude for Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami for the invitation to the summit and detailed his meeting with the Prime Minister.

Chiranjeevi beams with pride over PM Modi's praise for Ram Charan at the Republic Summit 2026

Ram Charan's talk at the Republic Summit preceded the Prime Minister's address. In his speech, Narendra Modi made a mention of the Peddi actor and referred to him as ‘New Age MegaStar’, keeping with the theme of the summit. Mentioning this, Chiranjeevi, on Tuesday, made a post on X which carried the opening of a traditional Telugu poetic verse (from Sumati Shatakam).

His message, originally in Telugu, read, “A father’s joy in his son is not born merely when the son is born, but when people recognise and praise the son — that is when a father truly experiences the joy of having a son.” Expressing gratitude, the megastar added, “Yesterday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi garu referred to Ram Charan as the 'New Age MegaStar' during the Republic TV program, it filled me with immense joy. Seeing the recognition and respect my son is receiving on such prestigious platforms makes me extremely proud as a father. It is truly heartening that through his hard work, dedication, and acting, he has not only earned the love of audiences but also gained remarkable national recognition. I wholeheartedly wish that he continues to scale even greater heights and takes Telugu cinema’s fame to greater heights across the world.”



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Speaking at the Republic Summit 2026, Ram Charan shed light on his latest film, the formula of delivering a hit film, the growth of regional cinema, coming from the lineage of film family and also shared his take on the need to make cinema that values national interest.