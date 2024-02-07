Advertisement

Niharika Konidela, who was married to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur, parted ways with him just three years after their marriage in 2023. Apart from sharing a public note about their divorce, the couple never revealed the reason behind their divorce. Now, the actor-producer has finally talked about her divorce and revealed that she went through a lot.

Niharika Konidela breaks silence on her divorce

Almost a year after announcing her divorce to Chaitanya, Niharika Konidela in an interview opened up about her separation from her husband. In an interview with YouTuber Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Niharika said "I went through a lot, and it was very difficult coping with the unexpected end of a relationship."

She added, "Marriage is a big institution, and irrespective of economic or cultural status, it is a big journey for everyone. Be it a Udaipur or a registered wedding, no one spends a bomb just to part ways in a couple of years"

Advertisement

People write bad things, says Niharika Konidela

In the same interview, Niharika revealed how the phase was extremely difficult for the actress. She said her family stood by her by providing strength and understanding.

Advertisement

"Many people write bad things, but I have a close circle of friends and family, and all that matters to me is what they think. So, I never cared about what other people think about me," said Niharika.

Talking about finding love again, the actress said, "I am 30 currently, and my heart is not blocked."

Advertisement

What do we know about Niharika's wedding?

Niharika, who is the niece of Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi and sister of Varun Tej, got married to Chaitanyan in 2020 in Udaipur in the presence of superstars such as Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan among others. The marriage was reportedly arranged by the family. While Niharika is an actress, Chaitanya is the son of a Guntur Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. He is an IT professional.

Advertisement

How did Niharika announce her divorce?

In July, 2023, Niharika Konidela took to her Instagram handle to share a post that read, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding."