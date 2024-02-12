English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 20:22 IST

Nithiin's Sri Anjaneyam Better Than Teja Sajja's HanuMan Says X User, Creative Director Reacts

Sri Anjaneyam released in theatres back in 2004. The film is now being pitted against the recent HanuMan, owing to their similar fantasy-heavy theme.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teja Sajja
Teja Sajja | Image:X
The Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan released in theatres on January 12 in a direct box office clash with the Mahesh Babu led Guntur Kaaram. Not only did it surpass the Telugu biggies box office numbers both domestically and overseas, but went onto become the undisputed highest grosser among all the Sankranthi releases - namely, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. The film, amid its still ongoing theatrical run, is being pitted with 2004 release Sri Anjaneyam, owing to their similar themes.

Is Sri Anjaneyam superior to HanuMan?


For the unversed, Sri Anjaneyam released in theatres back in 2004. The Nithiin led film, also starring Charmy Kaur and Arjun Sarja, tells the story of Lord Hanuman taking human form to come to the aid of a devotee. Following a similar theme but a vastly different story line, is Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja led HanuMan. The film features a run of the mill man accidentally achieve superpowers.

Comparing the two films, an X user expressed his preference on Sri Anjaneyam over HanuMan. The former's director Krishna Vamsi responded to the same with, "Audiences are never wrong… If they didn’t like it, there may have been a mistake or problem with reachability… so don’t blame the audience, sir… maybe I was wrong at some portions… THQ, God bless."

HanuMan's box office run has been stupendous


Mounted on a budget of ₹40 crores, HanuMan's box office run has been stellar. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections have come in at ₹195.65 crores. The worldwide collection stand at an even more impressive ₹286.85 crores.

Not only is it the top grosser among all the Sankranthi releases but has also fixed its position as the fifth highest grossing Telugu film in the United States - an exclusive list populated by films to the tune of Baahubali, Salaar and RRR. 
 

