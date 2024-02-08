Advertisement

The much-anticipated OTT movie starring Nithiin and Sreeleela is all set for its OTT release. Titled Extra Ordinary Man, the Telugu film has earned quite a buzz as audiences eagerly await its digital premiere. It also stars Dr Rajasekhar, Sudhev Nair, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Sampath Raj, Brahmaji, Ajay, Harsha Vardhan, Suman among others. Extra Ordinary Man opened to mixed reviews on December 8, 2023.

Extra Ordinary Man | Image: IMDb

Extra Ordinary Man on OTT

The movie is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The date of which is tentatively being reported as January 12, 2024, making it a digital delight for Pongal. The streaming platform tweeted recently, “There’s nothing ordinary about this man - he’s a combination of crazy, mad, and EXTRA funny! Are you ready for the extraordinary man? Coming Soon #ExtraOrdinaryManonHotstar.”

What do we know about Extra Ordinary Man

While the specific plot details are being kept under wraps, Extra Ordinary Man suggests a potential exploration of an ordinary individual caught in extraordinary circumstances.

The trailer description of the movie reads, “Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of fun, comedy, and action with the "#ExtraOrdinaryMan" movie trailer! Starring the dynamic duo #Nithiin and #Sreeleela, this fun-filled comedy-action flick is sure to keep you entertained. Directed by #VakkanthamVamsi, the film is packed with non-stop thrills and laughter.”

The inclusion of Nithiin, a seasoned actor known for his versatility, and Sreeleela, who has made a mark with her commendable performances held hopes for the movie being a blockbuster but it didn’t go as planned. Extra Ordinary Man's cast also starred Annapurnamma, Pavitra Naresh, Ravi Varma, Hyper Aadhi, Venkatesh Mummidi, Jagadeesh, Soniya Singh, Satyasri, Hari Teja, Shrikant Iyenger, Rupa Lakshmi, Prudhvi, Shiva Ramachandravarapu, Sahithi, Satya Krishnan and Pradeep.

Extra Ordinary Man has been bankrolled by N. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy with music by Harris Jayaraj and cinematography by Arthur A. Wilson ISC, Yuvraj J and Sai Sriram.