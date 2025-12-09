Nivetha Pethuraj Calls Of Wedding Last Minute Like Smriti Mandhana? Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Actress Deletes Engagement Photos With Dubai-Based Businessman Rajhith Ibran

Tollywood actress Nivetha Pethuraj has got everyone speculating about her relationship with Rajhith Ibran, a Dubai-based businessman. Nivetha, who has been missing from the screens for the past couple of years, pleasantly surprised everyone by sharing her engagement pictures with Rajhith very recently. However, all images of the couple are now missing from Nivetha's Insta timeline, leading social media users to wonder what could have potentially have gone wrong between the couple.

Nivetha Pethuraj recently posted her engagement photos | Image: X

Internet is abuzz with rumours that Nivetha and Rajhith have called off their wedding. As per reports, they have also unfollowed each other on Instagram, giving fans more reasons to speculate. Nivetha also shared a post with a cryptic cation recently. In the images, she was seen enjoying a serene view of the Northern Lights. Since Rajhith was not seen in these fresh pictures, some mentioned that Nivetha was either on a solo trip or was travelling with her friends after breaking up with her fiancé.

The caption caught more attention. It read, "I shed my fear and rise anew....knowing the unknown isn’t against me. The universe walks beside me, guiding my steps.. into everything I’m meant to become.."

Some even compared Nivetha's break up with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, who has also split from her fiancé Palaash Muchhal and called off their planned wedding. Smriti and Palaash were set to tie the knot on November 23, however, a last minute medical emergency first landed the bride-to-be's father in the hospital, followed by Palaash getting admitted. Later, unverified rumours of Palaash's infidelity started doing the rounds on social media. Smriti also deleted all her wedding related posts on Instagram, further solidifying hearsay around their split.

