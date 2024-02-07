Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Not Sai Pallavi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Play Lead Actress In Ram Charan's RC16?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be playing prominent role in Ram Charan starrer RC16. However, neither the actress nor the team of RC16 have confirmed.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ram Charan
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ram Charan | Image:X
Ram Charan is currently gearing up for his film Game Changer with director S Shankar. After Game Changer, Ram Charan will start preparing for his role in RC16. Buchi Babu Sana will be directing the film. Recebtly, it has been reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be joining the star cast of RC16.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins RC16 cast?

As per GetsCinema, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be playing prominent role in Ram Charan starrer RC16. However, neither the actress nor the team of RC16 have confirmed the news. Earlier, it was speculated that Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani will be playing the female lead in RC16. Later, media houses reported that Sai Pallavi will play the main lead opposite Ram Charan. However, recent reports state otherwise. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ram Charan have worked in three films including Mahanati, Rangasthalam, and Janatha Garage.

 

Shiva Rajkumar to join RC16 star cast

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar had earlier confirmed that he will be be starring in RC16 and play a prominent role in the film, as per 123Telugu. According to Telugu Cinema, Shiva Rajkumar shared that he has signed two films, one is in Tamil and the other one is in the Telugu language. "The Telugu film features Ram Charan," he quoted. Therefore, fans were sure that he will be joining the star cast of RC16.

When asked about the project's director, Shiva Rajkumar confirmed that it would be directed by the director of Uppena. Notably, Buchi Babu Sana directed Uppena, confirming that the actor will share screen space with Ram Charan in RC16.

The RC16 team has been tight-lipped about the details. The film is said to be a rural sports drama in which Ram Charan will appear in a raw and rustic attire. In a previous interview, director Buchi Babu Sana stated that he had been working on the script for approximately four years and expressed confidence in delivering a blockbuster.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

