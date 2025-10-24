Not Spirit, This Prabhas Starrer Confirmed To Be A Franchise

Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi have collaborated on a period drama film set in the pre-Independence era. While speculation was rife that the 'PrabhasHanu' movie has been titled Fauji, the official title was revealed to be Fauzi on the actor 46th birthday on October 23. Now, more details about the much anticipated film have been shared by the director.

Hanu confirmed that Fauzi is a franchise and a sequel is also in the works. He described the film as an action-packed story set in the 1940s colonial era. The confirmation that Fauzi is a franchise comes amid reports that Spirit, Prabhas' cop film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is being planned as part of a universe. There is no official update on whether Vanga's film is part of a series of films even as it is waiting to go on the floors.

“Prabhas plays a larger-than-life soldier in Fauzi, and I wanted to infuse his character with the traits of legendary warriors. To me, Arjuna, Karna, and Ekalavya represent three distinct yet powerful dimensions of heroism — skill, sacrifice, and devotion. I wondered what would have happened in the Mahabharata if Karna had joined forces with the Pandavas — it would have completely changed the course of the war. That thought inspired me while shaping this film,” stated Hanu in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

About the Fauzi sequel, Hanu added, “We’re portraying one world of Prabhas in this movie, and the second installment will explore another dimension. There’s abundant material from our colonial past — stories that ended tragically but could’ve been fairy tales in another reality. I’ve also woven in a few real-life experiences that inspired me personally.” Fauzi release date has not been announced yet. Prabhas' next release is the horror comedy The Raja Saab, debuting in theatres next year on Sankranthi.