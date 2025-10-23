Prabhas Birthday Special: Spirit, Fauzi, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 And Other Upcoming Movies Of The Rebel Star

Pan-India star Prabhas is celebrating his 46th birthday today, October 23. The Telugu actor rose to national fame following the release of his film, Baahubali (2015). Subsequently, the actor delivered back-to-back hits to emerge as one of the most bankable stars in the Indian film industry and become a household name globally.

Popularly known as ‘Rebel Star’, fans, followers, well-wishers and industry insiders have taken to their social media accounts to share heartwarming wishes for Pabhas. Some fans have even organised lavish bashes and feasts in the actor's honour. Several movie announcements are also expected today. On Prabhas's special day, take a look at the movies in which the actor will shine bright on the big screen.

Fauzi

On the occasion of his birthday, Prabhas treated his fans to a special announcement of his new film. In the first official confirmation, the makers announced the title of the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial, Fauzi. The makers also shared an intriguing poster of Prabhas' character with the caption, “#PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI -- The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history. Happy Birthday, Rebel Star #Prabhas (sic).”

The Raja Saab

Prabhas will be seen first in the film The Raja Saab. Earlier scheduled to release in April 2025, the movie will now hit screens on January 9, coinciding with the festial of Maha Sankranti. Directed by Maruthi, the teaser of the horror-fantasy film was released in June 2025. Apart from Prabhas's charming presence, the film's cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan and Ridhi Kumar in prominent roles.

Spirit

The much-controversial film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will also feature Prabhas in the lead role. After Deepika Padukone's departure, the film's makers confirmed that actress Triptii Dimri, who previously appeared in Vanga's blockbuster Animal, will now play the female lead in the movie. The movie is expected to go on floors soon.



Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

A sequel to the 2024 film, Prabhas will return in the role of Bhairava in Kalki 2898AD part 2. The film follows the journey of Bhairava, a bounty hunter, as he navigates this dystopian future. The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin, and fans are eagerly awaiting an update on the movie.



Salaar 2