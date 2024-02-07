English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Odhela Railway Station Sequel: Tamannaah Bhatia To Collaborate With Sampath Nandi Once Again?

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently filming for three projects simultaneously. The actress is reportedly in talks to take on a fourth project.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia | Image:tamannaahspeaks/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia had a rather lucrative 2023 with four back to back releases, three of which were rather well received by the audiences. The actress already has a hefty lineup of projects lined up for 2024. If reports are to be believed, the actress is in talks to feature in the sequel to 2022 film Odhela Railway Station.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia to collaborate with Sampath Nandi once again?


For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sampath Nandi share a long spanning professional relationship. The actor-director duo have collectively worked together in three films. These are the Ram Charan starrer Racha, the Ravi Teja led Bengal Tiger and Gopichand's Seetimaarr. As per a recent Gulte report, Tamannah may just be gearing up for a fourth film with the director.

Advertisement

 


Odhela Railways Station, which released in 2022 with Hebah Patel in the lead, will soon be getting a sequel. The report suggests that Tamannaah Bhatia has been in talks to star in the sequel. The crime thriller film had gained immense praise at the time of its release for featuring a modest cast. Tamannaah being brought on board for the project then, ups the stakes for the sequel. The report also alleges disagreement from the part of the production house on bringing aboard a well-known name like Tamannaah, citing budget issues.

Advertisement

What is next for Tamannaah Bhatia?


Tamannaah featured across four projects in 2023. These were, Lust Stories 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar and Malayalam film Bandra. 2024 is as packed as the previous year for the actress as she continues to film for three projects simultaneously.

Advertisement

These projects are Tamil horror comedy film Aranmanai 4, the John Abraham led Vedaa and the Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Stree 2.  

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  3. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement