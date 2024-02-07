Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia had a rather lucrative 2023 with four back to back releases, three of which were rather well received by the audiences. The actress already has a hefty lineup of projects lined up for 2024. If reports are to be believed, the actress is in talks to feature in the sequel to 2022 film Odhela Railway Station.

Tamannaah Bhatia to collaborate with Sampath Nandi once again?



For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sampath Nandi share a long spanning professional relationship. The actor-director duo have collectively worked together in three films. These are the Ram Charan starrer Racha, the Ravi Teja led Bengal Tiger and Gopichand's Seetimaarr. As per a recent Gulte report, Tamannah may just be gearing up for a fourth film with the director.

Odhela Railways Station, which released in 2022 with Hebah Patel in the lead, will soon be getting a sequel. The report suggests that Tamannaah Bhatia has been in talks to star in the sequel. The crime thriller film had gained immense praise at the time of its release for featuring a modest cast. Tamannaah being brought on board for the project then, ups the stakes for the sequel. The report also alleges disagreement from the part of the production house on bringing aboard a well-known name like Tamannaah, citing budget issues.

What is next for Tamannaah Bhatia?



Tamannaah featured across four projects in 2023. These were, Lust Stories 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar and Malayalam film Bandra. 2024 is as packed as the previous year for the actress as she continues to film for three projects simultaneously.

These projects are Tamil horror comedy film Aranmanai 4, the John Abraham led Vedaa and the Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Stree 2.