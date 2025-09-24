OG: Did Sujeeth Confirm Biggest Fan Theory About Pawan Kalyan Starrer Before Movie's Release?

Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG is all set for its grand release worldwide on September 25. With a few more hours to go for its theatrical debut in India and overseas, the film's director Sujeeth penned an emotional note for Pawan Kalyan and team OG. Many have been suspecting that OG is part of a cinematic universe, with Prabhas starrer Saaho and Nani's untitled next with the director possibly being a part of it. A part of Sujeeth's post, where he mentions "this world will only grow bigger from here" hinted that such theories might be true. Another part of the post that grabbed attention was how the initials 'SCU' were highlighted in the post. Netizens believe that its an abbreviation for ‘Sujeeth Cinematic Universe’.

The OG director's post read, "THEY CALL HIM OG will be all yours in just few more hours... Excited, thrilled and at the same time a little sad that this journey of so many years is finally coming to an end and won't be the same from tomorrow. My deepest gratitude to my family and to everyone who stood by me mat every step constantly pushing me forward. To my AD team and my technicians, I won't say more but I love you all. You stayed with me through every hurdle and every hiccup along the way."

Sujeeth is known for directing Prabhas starrer Saaho (2019) | Image: X

The statement further read, "Thanks to Danayya garu and Kalyan Dasari for always being a pillar of strength and for trusting me throughout this journey. To Thaman anna, for always being supportive and giving everything he has for this film. Navin Nooli bro, can't wait for the audience to witness your magic on screen. Ravi K. Chandran sir and Manoj sir your brilliance in the making has elevated everything. Raghav bro and Neel Darshan thank you for bringing in all the magic. and Sachin for the amazing work. Today I can feel the euphoria around and the madness you are showing is beyond surreal. Watch it, celebrate it, enjoy it. And remember this is only the beginning. With the right things falling into place, this world will only grow bigger from here. Love you my Powerstar. Storming in Cinemas near U, SUJEETH (sic)."

OG will release on September 25 | Image: X