Updated January 19th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

On Varun Tej's Birthday, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Nagendra Babu Wishes Actor With Unseen Wedding Pics

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun wished Varun Tej on his 34th birthday with unseen wedding photos. Varun got married to Lavanya Tripathi, on November 1, 2023.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Tej, Allu Arjun
Varun Tej with Allu Arjun | Image:Allu Arjun/Instagram
Varun Tej is celebrating his 34th birthday today, January 19, and on this occasion, he is receiving heartfelt wishes from his family members including cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. However, what grabbed our attention was, they opted to wish the Operation Valentine actor with unseen wedding photos. Varun got married to longtime girlfriend and actress Lavanya Tripathi, last year on November 1.

The Konidela family wishes Varun Tej's unseen wedding photos

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding festivities started with a cocktail party, followed by haldi and mehendi ceremonies. It concluded with a grand reception in Hyderabad. Nagendra Babu, Varun's father, shared two photos from one of the ceremonies in which he can be seen hugging his son. His birthday note read, "May you achieve continued success, reach new heights, and extend your helping hand with your loving nature. You are not only my son but also my source of fitness motivation and inspiration. Happy birthday Nana".

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun also shared photos from pre-wedding ceremonies. Ram shared the photo from the cocktail party in which the brothers are twinning in white tuxedos paired with black pants. The RRR actor wrote, "Happy birthday big man!!" To this, he replied Anna. Love You!

Allu Arjun shared the photo in which they both look handsome. Allu Arjun's birthday note read, "Happy birthday to my sweetest cousin". To this, Varun replied, "Thank you so much bunny anna!"

Aparna Reddy, one of Varun's family members, shared a photo from the haldi ceremony to wish Varun on his birthday.

Lavanya Tripathi's birthday wish for 'incredible person' Varun Tej

Taking to Instagram, she shared a post featuring adorable photos of the couple. In the caption, she wrote, Happy birthday love @varunkonidela7 you’re one-of-a-kind and the most incredible person I’ve ever met. Your ability to love and care for others is truly inspiring! Keep shining."

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Operation Valentine, co-starring Manushi Chhillar. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

