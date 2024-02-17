English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Box Office Collection Day 1: Sundeep Kishan Film Earns ₹6 Crore Worldwide

Sundeep Kishan starrer Ooru Peru Bhairavakona released on February 16 after multiple delays. The film is based on Indian folklore.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, which finally hit the theaters on February 16 after multiple delays, has started strong at the box office. The film, directed by Vi Anand, stars Sundeep Kishan, Kavya Thapar, Varsha Bollamma, and Harsha Chemdu, and is a fantasy thriller film. The film revolves around a man who goes in search of some urgently required answers to the world of Bhairavakona, from which there's seemingly no way out.

How much did Ooru Peru Bhairavakona earn on day 1?

On its opening day, the Telugu-language fantasy thriller drama earned ₹2 crores in India, according to Sacnilk. However, at the global box office, the film has earned a total of ₹6.2 crores, according to the makers. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹25 crores. Previously, the film was slated to release alongside Ravi Teja starrer Eagle. However, after a discussion with the producers' association, the makers of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona moved their release date to February 16. Making way for Eagle's solo release on February 9 as promised to its makers.

Sundeep Kishan made headlines for his Captain Miller statement

Just recently, a statement from actor Sundeep Kishan went viral on social media. The actor, who recently starred in the Tamil film Captain Miller starring Dhanush, was heard saying that he took up the role in Captain Miller as he was desperate for money. Later, when Republic Digital reached the actor for a clarification on the viral statement a source for the sentence wasn't found. The actor said, the viral statement was completely untrue and that his words were twisted. 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Whatsapp logo