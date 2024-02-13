English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

IAF Personnel Corrected Me, My Body Language: Operation Valentine Star Varun Tej

Varun Tej is all set to play the role of an IAF officer Arjun in his upcoming film Operation Valentine opposite Bollywood star Manushi Chhillar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Tej, Operation Valentine
A still from the teaser | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Telugu star Varun Tej, who is gearing up for the release of his film Operation Valentine on March 1, recently opened up about how he always had a person from IAF working with his team and he, right from the scripting stage. The actor also said how it is important to get your act right if you're playing the role of real heroes of India.

Varun Tej Reveals How He Prepared For His Role In Operation Valentine

In a recent interview, actor Varun Tej shared insights into his character as an Air Force fighter pilot in the film Operation Valentine, and said that roles like these are not easy, revealing the homework he did to bring realism.

Talking about the challenges of portraying Arjun in the action thriller, Varun said: "Roles like these are not easy, and it's not like you are experienced or you see people from the Air Force in your day-to-day life."

"There was some homework that we did. We had a person from IAF who was working with us from the time the script was being made because we wanted to make a film that IAF is proud of also," shared the Ghani actor.

IAF People Corrected My Body Language: Varun Tej

Speaking about the importance of authenticity in his portrayal, Varun commented: "Even after that, we had a couple of IAF people also on the sets, who tried to correct us, our body language, and obviously we met a lot of fighter pilots, engaged in conversation with them, and got to know a lot about their missions, training, and their day-to-day life to understand."

"It's very important to bring some realism to your character, especially when it's a film like this, but if you’re adorning real heroes of our country you really need to act right," he added.

Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, in his directorial debut, the movie also stars Manushi Chhillar. It will hit the screens on March 1.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

