Updated January 30th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Padma Vibhushan Awardee M Venkaiah Naidu Reviews HanuMan, Director Prasanth Varma Reacts

Prasanth Varma was absolutely overwhelmed after Padma Vibhushan awardee M Venkaiah Naidu lauded the team of HanuMan for their exceptional work.

Republic Entertainment Desk
M Venkaiah Naidu with Prasanth Varma
M Venkaiah Naidu with Prasanth Varma | Image:X
Prasanth Varma was absolutely overwhelmed after Padma Vibhushan awardee M Venkaiah Naidu lauded the team of HanuMan for their exceptional work. HanuMan director Prasanth Varma later took to his social media handle to pen a gratitude note for Padma Vibhushan awardee M Venkaiah Naidu. Along with the note, he shared a photo with Padma Vibhushan awardee.

Prasanth Varma's note for Padma Vibhushan awardee M Venkaiah Naidu

Prasanth Varma took to his social media handle X to express gratitude to Padma Vibhushan awardee M Venkaiah Naidu for watching HanuMan. He reposted M Venkaiah Naidu's post and wrote, "Absolutely overwhelmed and I am deeply honoured! 🙏🏽 Your words are incredibly motivating and serve as a source of inspiration for us to continue creating films like #HanuMan ❤️‍🔥 My heartfelt regards to you sir for being bestowed with the prestigious #PadmaVibhushan. This is truly an honour befitting your exceptional contributions to the society!"

Meanwhile, M Venkaiah Naidu had posted a photo with the team of HanuMan after watching the film. He wrote which loosely translated to, "I watched the movie Hanuman with my friends on Monday at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Director Prashanth Varma has directed this movie brilliantly. Inspired by Sri Anjaneyaswamy, one of the legendary heroes of India, the action in this film is impressive. The build values ​​and graphics are top notch. The performance of Teja Sajja, Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar and other actors was impressive. Congratulations to producer Niranjan Reddy, director Prashanth Varma and everyone involved in the production of the film."

 

Prasanth Varma says Jai Hanuman will be celebrated globally

Prasanth Varma earlier took to X to thank his fans for their constant support. He wrote, "Grateful to everyone for all the love & support for this new beginning ❤️‍🔥 With utmost care & blessings of the almighty, promising you all another tale that will be celebrated across the globe big time 😊#JaiHanuman 🙏." Meanwhile, he is currently gearing up for the sequel of HanuMan starring Teja Sajja. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

