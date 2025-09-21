Pawan Kalyan Brings Box Office Storm With OG, Movie Makes ₹32 Crore In Advance Bookings

Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame, saw its trailer release on Sunday, September 21. The upcoming actioner has been hailed as one of the biggest and most talked-about Indian movies of the year and will hit the theatres globally on September 25. The pre-sales of the movie have been open overseas for a while now and the response to it has been overwhelming. OG is a gangster drama set in Mumbai during the 1980s and 1990s.

According to Andhra Box Office, the movie has collected ₹32 crore globally. The numbers include special previews and advance bookings for day 1. The movie has touched this figure even before the trailer went live, indicating Pawan Kalyan's stardom and craze abroad. In North America alone, over 70,000 tickets have been sold. Impressively, it crossed the $2 million mark in pre-sales without even releasing a trailer, making it one of the fastest Telugu films to reach this milestone.

OG will release on September 25 | Image: X

What's the buzz like for OG in India?

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the advance bookings for OG have started opening gradually. With paid premieres scheduled along with inflated ticket prices, OG will be aiming to score one of the biggest openings in the Telugu states.

Arjun Das will also feature in OG | Image: X