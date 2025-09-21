Updated 21 September 2025 at 22:37 IST
Pawan Kalyan Brings Box Office Storm With OG, Movie Makes ₹32 Crore In Advance Bookings
Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer They Call Him OG is poised to take a ₹100 crore+ start worldwide when it releases on September 25.
Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame, saw its trailer release on Sunday, September 21. The upcoming actioner has been hailed as one of the biggest and most talked-about Indian movies of the year and will hit the theatres globally on September 25. The pre-sales of the movie have been open overseas for a while now and the response to it has been overwhelming. OG is a gangster drama set in Mumbai during the 1980s and 1990s.
According to Andhra Box Office, the movie has collected ₹32 crore globally. The numbers include special previews and advance bookings for day 1. The movie has touched this figure even before the trailer went live, indicating Pawan Kalyan's stardom and craze abroad. In North America alone, over 70,000 tickets have been sold. Impressively, it crossed the $2 million mark in pre-sales without even releasing a trailer, making it one of the fastest Telugu films to reach this milestone.
What's the buzz like for OG in India?
In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the advance bookings for OG have started opening gradually. With paid premieres scheduled along with inflated ticket prices, OG will be aiming to score one of the biggest openings in the Telugu states.
According to Sacnilk, trade experts are anticipating ₹40 crore+ opening in the overseas market, with the domestic box office poised for a ₹75 crore+ start on day 1. OG is looking to be the first movie of Pawan Kalyan that gets a ₹100 crore+ start worldwide. The scale of release, combined with the star's unmatched fan base and the high-octane promotional campaign, has set the stage for a historic opening.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 21 September 2025 at 22:29 IST