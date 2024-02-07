Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:27 IST

Pawan Kalyan Heads To Ram Mandir In Ayodhya: Took 5 Centuries Of Struggle To Bring Back Lord Rama

Actor Pawan Kalyan is headed to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and shared a video with the caption "Jai Shree Ram".

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pawan Kalyan going to Ayodhya
Pawan Kalyan going to Ayodhya | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actor Pawan Kalyan shared a video on his social media account, sharing his thoughts while on his way to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. He was listening to bhajans in his car, wearing a white kurta with a cream-coloured shawl, looking engrossed in the pious melody.

The post on his Instagram account read, “Jai Shree Ram. On the way to Ayodhya…To witness ‘Lord Rama’s Pran Prathishta..’ Lord Rama is the ‘Hero of our Bharat Civilisation'. And it took five centuries of struggle to bring back Lord Rama into ‘Ayodhya'.

Yesterday, Pawan Kalyan had landed in Lucknow and spoke to the media, expressing joy at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. He said, “This has been a long-cherished dream of the people and after 500 years, it is finally coming into reality, we are very happy.”

Several actors have already left for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha including Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Alia, Rohit Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ram Charan, Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi Hema Malini and Jacky Shroff.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 09:27 IST

