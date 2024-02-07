Advertisement

Actor Pawan Kalyan shared a video on his social media account, sharing his thoughts while on his way to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. He was listening to bhajans in his car, wearing a white kurta with a cream-coloured shawl, looking engrossed in the pious melody.

The post on his Instagram account read, “Jai Shree Ram. On the way to Ayodhya…To witness ‘Lord Rama’s Pran Prathishta..’ Lord Rama is the ‘Hero of our Bharat Civilisation'. And it took five centuries of struggle to bring back Lord Rama into ‘Ayodhya'.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Pawan Kalyan had landed in Lucknow and spoke to the media, expressing joy at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. He said, “This has been a long-cherished dream of the people and after 500 years, it is finally coming into reality, we are very happy.”

Advertisement

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan arrives in Lucknow, ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Pranpratishtha ceremony that will be held tomorrow.



He says, "This has been a long-cherished dream of the people and after 500 years, it is finally coming into reality, we… pic.twitter.com/JEY4QnO6qn — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Several actors have already left for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha including Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Alia, Rohit Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ram Charan, Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi Hema Malini and Jacky Shroff.