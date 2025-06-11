Why Is Sidhu Moosewala's Father Furious With BBC Releasing Slain Singer's Documentary The Killing Call? Full Controversy Explained

Sidhu Moosewala's documentary titled The Killing Call was released on YouTube by BBC in the wee hours of June 11. The release comes after the slain singer's father, Balkaur Singh, approached the court to seek a stay on the release. The official release date of the documentary was scheduled to hit the big screens in Mumbai, but it silently debuted on YouTube instead.

What does the Sidhu Moosewala documentary entail?

BBC World Service released the documentary on the occasion of Moosewala's third birth anniversary. Earlier, his father had filed a petition in a Mansa court in Punjab seeking a stay on its screening. The hearing in the matter was scheduled for June 12. The first half of the documentary features the early life of the Punjabi singer, how he rose to fame and the controversies surrounding his life.



A screengrab of the BBC documentary streaming on YouTube | Image: Screengrab



It also explores the events leading upto his death and the mayhem that ensued after. It is also said that the documentary entails interviews from family members and close friends of Sidhu Moosewala. In the official description of the documentary, BBC shared, “On 29 May 2022, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered by hired hitmen who followed his car, shot him through the windscreen, and left him to die. As news of the killing spread across India and around the world, a gangster named Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the hit. But three years later, no one has been convicted of this murder, the motives remain murky, and Goldy Brar is still on the run.”



The description further adds, “It’s a story that takes us from the villages of rural India to the hip-hop scene of eastern Canada, from the turbulant history of Punjab to the contested politics of modern India, and from the shadowy world of organised crime to a chilling phone call with the fugitive gangster, who says he ordered the hit.”

As per reports, the documentary also features an audio interview with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Why is Sidhu Moosewala's father seeking a stay on his documentary?

Sidhu Moosewala's father has alleged that the streamer has released the documentary without their consent. Speaking to a media publication, Balkaur Singh confirmed that the matter is sub-judice in the Mansa Court, but they will move the High Court to contest the release.



