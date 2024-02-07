English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 01:35 IST

Pawan Kalyan To Collaborate with director Atlee, Trivikram Srinivas For His Next?

Pawan Kalyan, who is currently in the midst of fulfilling his political responsibilities, has reportedly signed on for his next project with Atlee.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan | Image:X
Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the Samuthirakani directed Bro. The film notably starred the actor and politician along side real-life nephew Sai Dharam Tej. The film failed to take off at the box office. Moving on from the same however, the OG star has a hefty lineup for projects for the year. If reports are to be believed, the actor has now added yet another big banner project to his lineup.

Pawan Kalyan set to collaborate with Atlee and Trivikram Srinivas?


As per a recent 123Telugu report, Pawan Kalyan has zeroed in on his next project. The untitled film will reportedly be directed by Jawan fame director Atlee. Additionally, Trivikram Srinivas will be producing the film, making the project one, embellished with three big names. If true, Pawan Kalyan will start filming for this big banner project post he gets done with his existing film commitments.

Atlee delivered one of the biggest hits of Hindi cinema, with Jawan, a socially informed action flick which went onto mint ₹1160 crores worldwide, as per a Sacnilk report. Trivikram Srinivas on the other hand, has just seen through the release of his latest venture, Guntur Kaaram, in which he directed Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela.

Pawan Kalyan's film commitments are currently on hold in lieu of his political responsibilities


Pawan Kalyan has halted shoot for his films in lieu of fulfilling his political commitments. The actor was currently in the midst of filming for his Sujeeth directorial They Call Him OG. The shoot for the same has now been halted for the foreseeable future. His Krish Jagarlamudi period action film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu also stands delayed owing to the same reasons.

Next in his lineup of projects is Ustaad Bhagat Singh in which he will be essaying the titular role.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

