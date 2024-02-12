Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan has a hefty lineup of projects ahead of him this year. However, each of these films - three to be specific - have all been on hold owing to the actor and politician's ongoing political commitments. An official update about one of these projects has now come forth from the makers.

Team Hari Hara Veera Mallu shares an important update



Mega Surya Production, the production house bankrolling Hari Hara Veera Mallu, took to their official X handle to share an update about the film. As per the same, the VFX work for the Pawan Kalyan starrer has been going on with full steam across multiple locations. These include Iran, Canada, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. The intimation also confirmed a special promo for the film, which will be released soon.

Here's an Update to all the Power Fans & Cinema Lovers! 📣



Currently the High-End VFX Works are in progress ✨



A special promo is coming your way very soon from #HariHaraVeeraMallu that will have you on the edge of your seat! 💥@PawanKalyan @DirKrish @AgerwalNidhhi… pic.twitter.com/RUgYPbzTRr — Mega Surya Production (@MegaSuryaProd) February 12, 2024



The announcement read, "To all the Power Star Fans and Cinema Lovers, who are eagerly waiting for an update on our revolutionary bandit hero film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Currently, our prestigious movie's high-end VFX is going on in places like Iran, Canada, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Our film will push the boundaries of your imagination with an unprecedented scale and breadth. So, please stay tuned and anticipate the thrill! Very soon, we'll be presenting a special promo that will have you on the edge of your seat."

What else is in Pawan Kalyan's lineup for 2024?



Pawan Kalyan was last seen in 2023 release Bro. The film, which featured the actor in the role of the God of Time, saw him share screen space with real-life nephew Sai Dharam Tej. Besides Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan has in his lineup, OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, OG will release on September 27. The film will notably mark Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut. Ustaad Bhagat Singh on the other hand, is an official remake of Theri.