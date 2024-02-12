English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

Pawan Kalyan Starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu Makers Share Major Update Abou Film's VFX, Teaser

Pawan Kalyan's films are all currently on hold as the actor tends to his political commitments. Team Hari Hara Veera Mallu has a special update in this regard.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan has a hefty lineup of projects ahead of him this year. However, each of these films - three to be specific - have all been on hold owing to the actor and politician's ongoing political commitments. An official update about one of these projects has now come forth from the makers.

Advertisement

Team Hari Hara Veera Mallu shares an important update


Mega Surya Production, the production house bankrolling Hari Hara Veera Mallu, took to their official X handle to share an update about the film. As per the same, the VFX work for the Pawan Kalyan starrer has been going on with full steam across multiple locations. These include Iran, Canada, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. The intimation also confirmed a special promo for the film, which will be released soon. 

Advertisement


The announcement read, "To all the Power Star Fans and Cinema Lovers, who are eagerly waiting for an update on our revolutionary bandit hero film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Currently, our prestigious movie's high-end VFX is going on in places like Iran, Canada, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Our film will push the boundaries of your imagination with an unprecedented scale and breadth. So, please stay tuned and anticipate the thrill! Very soon, we'll be presenting a special promo that will have you on the edge of your seat."

Advertisement

What else is in Pawan Kalyan's lineup for 2024?


Pawan Kalyan was last seen in 2023 release Bro. The film, which featured the actor in the role of the God of Time, saw him share screen space with real-life nephew Sai Dharam Tej. Besides Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan has in his lineup, OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Sujeeth, OG will release on September 27. The film will notably mark Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut. Ustaad Bhagat Singh on the other hand, is an official remake of Theri. 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

3 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

3 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

3 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

10 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

10 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

21 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor's Plan Of Becoming Farmer Went Wrong

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. 'If he is injured, why is he posting on Instagram stories': BCCI

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Team India dealt BIG BLOW as BCCI confirms player's prolonged absence

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: 3 Held for Allegedly Bludgeoning Man to Death in Broad Daylight

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi | All You Need to Know

    World14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement