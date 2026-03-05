Ustaad Bhagat Singh Release Preponed: Pawan Kalyan Readies To Brave Dhurandhar 2 Storm After Toxic Bows Out Of March 19 Clash

The postponement of Toxic to June has ruffled changes in the release calendars for several other movies. With the Yash starrer now hitting the big screens on June 4, the only pan-India release on Eid 2026 is Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. Seeing this as an opportunity, Pawan Kalyan has decided to move up his film Ustaad Bhagat Singh to a March 19 release.

For the unversed, Ustaad Bhagat Singh was earlier scheduled to release on March 26. Just a day before, the makers announced music director Thaman coming on board the Pawan Kalyan starrer. Announcing the new release date, the production house wrote, "Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark Massive celebrations at the box office! #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026. #UBSOnMarch19th."

While the news was met with high excitement from Pawan Kalyan's fans, there was some resistance from another section on social media. Some argued that there is no buzz around the movie and plenty of post-production work is impending. Netizens and social media pages are alleging that the makers made haste in preponing the film, simply to fill the Eid slot, despite their product not being ready. Others noted that the movie might be postponed to its original date, at the last minute.



Other concerns were also centred around a clash with Dhurandhar 2. Social media users noted that even high anticipated movie like Toxic had to move away from the clash with the Ranveer Singh starrer. They believe that Ustaad Bhagat Singh has no chance to sustain decent business against the Bollywood movie. On the other hand, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Shankar, is one of Pawan Kalyan's most anticipated projects, especially considering his dual role in films and politics.



