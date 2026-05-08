Peddi Cast Fees Revealed: Ram Charan, Director Buchi Babu Take Home Hefty Salaries

Ram Charan's rural sports drama Peddi has stoked major fan anticipation. While the release date may have witnessed changes on more occasions than one, worrying fans, the big roll-out of the Telugu film is happening on June 4 worldwide. The US pre-sales have already begun and the movie has already breached the $101,000 mark for the premiere shows, with over four weeks still to go for the release.

After Ram Charan's Game Changer flopped big time at the box office, he will be hopeful of scoring a hit with Peddi. The RRR star's rustic and raw avatar from the movie's promotional material, including songs, teaser clips and posters, has gone viral and also contributed to the buzz.

Meanwhile, reports have already begun speculating on how much Peddi needs to collect at the box office to break even. It is being claimed that Ram Charan has taken home a whopping ₹100 crore for his leading role in the movie. After RRR, the Telugu star will be seen sporting a tough build in Peddi and his commitment to the project reflects well in his pehalwan/wrestler avatar.

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Director Buchi Babu has reportedly been paid ₹30 crore for Peddi. The fees is surprisingly high given it is the director's second movie. Other high-charging cast and crew members are Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and AR Rahman as the music composer. At least ₹35-40 crore have been paid out to Janhvi, Rahman and other senior technical crew of the movie.

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