Peddi Day 1 Advance Booking: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells Over 12K Tickets, Earns ₹3.80 Crore In North America

Peddi Day 1 Advance Booking: Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his action drama in June. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer in Mumbai, which was well-received by the audience and critics. The positive word of mouth helped the business of the film. Yes, the makers have opened the advance ticket booking window overseas, and the international market is blooming since the trailer launch.

Peddi day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has already amassed a total advantage gross of ₹3.80 crore across North America. With 15 days to go before the premiere, the USA Telugu version has sold 12,562 tickets across 466 locations and 1,379 shows. Texas has collected ₹1.42 crores, more than North Carolina, Virginia and New Jersey.

Watch Peddi trailer

The trailer offers a glimpse into Ram Charan's cross-athleticism across different sports, including wrestling, cricket and sprinting. The three-minute and seven-second trailer opens with the massy introduction of Ram Charan while the actor flexes his batting and wrestling skills. At one point, Boman Irani hailed Ram Charan as the cross athlete of India. The trailer showcases a sweeping rural drama where the lead character's undying love for sports is dominated by struggles orchestrated by the landlords and other powerful antagonists.

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Ram Charan was also seen romancing with actress Janhvi Kapoor in the movie. Meanwhile, Divyendu Sharma is expected to play the role of an antagonist in the film.

Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 4, clashing with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.