Advertisement

Jr NTR starrer Devara Part 1 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting pan-India films this year. The Koratala Siva directorial also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Bhaira and Janhvi Kapoor as Jr NTR's love interest Thangam. With a star-studded cast in place already, the makers are keen on making the film even bigger by reportedly planning to rope in a leading actress for a special song sequence.

Jr NTR in Devara Part 1 | Image: Devara Movie/X

A sizzling song sequence to feature in Devara Part 1

According to a source quoted by Deccan Herald, Pooja Hegde is one of the top contenders for a special dance number in Devara Part 1 and she could "clinch the deal". “Pooja has pan-India appeal and also brings in her Bollywood experience. Hence, NTR-Pooja chartbuster is on cards,” the source further stated.

File photo of Pooja Hegde | Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

If the efforts of the makers to rope in Pooja for Devara Part 1 materialises, this would mark the actress' second onscreen collaboration with RRR star Jr NTR after Arvinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which released in 2018. “If they come together again on screen, it would be magical," the source shared according to the website.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Devara?

Devara is a two-part movie. Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the first installment will hit the big screens on October 10. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. According to reports, the Hindi theatrical rights of Devara Part 1 have been sold for ₹50 crore. A major portion of the film's shoot recently concluded in Goa, after which Jr NTR began filming for War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan.