Updated 10 January 2026 at 10:55 IST
Prabhas' The Raja Saab To Undergo Significant Changes After Severe Backlash, Poor Word Of Mouth?
After significant backlash relating to the length of the film, the makers of The Raja Saab are reportedly planning to chop off some scenes from the Prabhas starrer.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab hit the big screens on January 9. Directed by Maruthi, the film has faced significant backlash from cinegoers and critics alike. Despite the bad reviews, the horror comedy has amassed a decent total on the opening day of release. As per reports, the movie makers have decided to trim the runtime of the movie.
The Raja Saab to get a new cut after long runtime backlash?
As per 123 Telugu, a new version of The Raja Saab is all set to premiere on the big screens again. This comes after severe backlash came the film's way for being too long. The over 3-hour-long runtime of The Raja Saab was critiqued by cinegoers for being boring, and some argued that the screenplay feels ‘stretched’.
Responding to the backlash, the makers have reportedly decided to trim some of the scenes in the Prabhas starrer. Additionally, some deleted scenes from the movie will be reinstated in the new edit. A new, tighther version of The Raja Saab is expected to hit the big screens soon. However, the makers have yet to confirm the news yet.
Also Read: The Raja Saab Performs Marginally Better At BO Than Disaster Radhe Shyam
The Raja Saab amasses a decent opening despite muted reviews
The Raja Saab collected a decent opening at the box office despite receiving poor reviews. However, despite the double-digit collection, the movie has been one of Prabhas's lower openers in recent times. The horror-comedy has emerged as the actor's second-worst opener in the post-COVID era, after Radhe Shyam (2022). Counting ₹9.15 crore from premiere shows in India in Telugu, the opening day box office collection of the movie is ₹54.15 crore, as per Sacnilk. It will likely tank after the first weekend.
Also Read: The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Request Prabhas Fans To 'Forgive' Actor
Advertisement
Despite the lukewarm response to the film, The Raja Saab makers have confirmed that a sequel to the movie is in the works. Titled The Raja Saab 2: Circus 1935, the release date of the same remains unknown. Apart from Prabhas, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.
Also Read: What Makes Prabhas' The Raja Saab Different From B'wood Horror-Comedies?
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 10 January 2026 at 10:50 IST