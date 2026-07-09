Prabhas' Fauzi, A Movie In Spotlight Over Controversies: Rajesh Sharma's Insect Bite, Death Of Crew Member, Actress' Pakistani Identity

Prabhas starrer Fauzi is in the news over actor Rajesh Sharma allegedly being bitten by an insect during shooting in the densely vegetated parts of Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City and his hospitalisation in Kolkata as a result of the incident. The movie went on the floors following an official pooja ceremony in August 2024. While a release date for the project is not yet in sight, controversies surrounding the movie have always been a talking point, including the recent one involving the hospitalisation of Rajesh.

Fauzi is backed by Mythri Movie Makers | Image: X

Is Fauzi lead actress of Pakistani origin?

Imanvi is playing the lead role in Fauzi opposite Prabhas. This is her big break in the Indian film industry. However, it has long been alleged that Imanvi has Pakistani roots. It has been claimed that the actress’ real name is Iman Iqbal Esmail and that she is allegedly of Pakistani origin. Some internet users have accused her of changing her name to Imanvi to appear more acceptable to Indian audiences. Several posts further alleged that her previous social media accounts displayed a Pakistani flag emoji, which has now been removed. A few even say she is the daughter of a Pakistan Army officer, though no official confirmation or proof supports these claims. Director Hanu Raghavapudi and Mythri Movie Makers have faced criticism over maintaining secrecy around Imanvi's real identity and continuing to employ her in a patriotic movie like Fauzi.

Advertisement

Prabhas with Imanvi at the Pooja ceremony of Fauzi | Image: X

Crew member dies near Fauzi shoot location

In May this year, the production of Fauzi was hit by tragedy after a fatal road accident involving members of the film's crew near Hyderabad. One crew member died, while a few others suffered serious injuries. It was reported that a production car travelling to the shooting location met with an accident when it hit a road divider. The accident occurred a few kilometres away from Ramoji Film City. Despite the incident, the shoot didn't hit pause.

Fauzi is set during pre-Independence India and sees Prabhas play a soldier | Image: X

What happened to Rajesh Sharma on Fauzi set?

Earlier this week, Rajesh Sharma, who features in the recently released web series Pritam And Pedro, was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after a suspected insect bite during the shooting of Fauzi near Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. It is said that Rajesh didn't immediately seek medical attention and ignored the symptoms of the mysterious bug bite. Instead, he boarded a plane. After his situation got worse and the infection spread further, he was hospitalised in Kolkata.

Advertisement

Rajesh Sharma is hospitalised in Kolkata after a big bite | Image: X