Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Totally Viral/ Prabhas’ Salaar Gets A Romantic Twist During Valentine’s Week, Fan-made 'Kiss Me' Edit Goes Viral

Fans expressed their affection for Prabhas’ Salaar by editing it with the well-known Dairy Milk jingle, Kiss Me, for Valentine’s week.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Salaar
Salaar | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The highly anticipated action-packed film Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire is causing a stir on a global scale. In addition to winning over hearts among viewers, the movie broke box office records. Fans expressed their affection for the film by editing it with the well-known Dairy Milk jingle, Kiss Me, for Valentine’s week. 

Salaar fuses with the Dairy Milk jingle

The iconic Kiss Me melody by Dairy Milk is expertly shaped to fit the images from Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire in an imaginatively fascinating cut. The video is an entertaining watch, as the heart-pounding graphics of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire are brilliantly paired with the firm and gentle melody of Kiss Me. Netizens were immediately drawn to this and proceeded to show their love on social media.

Sharing the clip, one user wrote, “Dairy Milk's 'Kiss Me' meets the adrenaline of #Salaar's visuals in a captivating edit #SalaarValentineSpecial #Prabhas @DairyMilkIn @SalaarTheSaga"

Salaar is available for streaming across 6 languages

At the time of its release, the pan-India film Salaar was made available across five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Four of the options, barring Hindi, were also made available during the film's digital premiere on Netflix. The platform has also added another language to its roulette of options and it is now officially available for streaming in English.

The Hindi version of the movie will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on 16th February 2024. The film's OTT rights for the initial four languages were reportedly sold to Netflix for a whooping sum of ₹162 crores which has only added to the film's stellar response.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

