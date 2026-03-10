Prabhas Sparks Collaboration Rumours With Kishkindha Kaandam Director Dinjith Ayyathan After Meet-Up

Even though his last release The Raja Saab failed to deliver at the box office, Prabhas still has a list of much anticipated movies lined up. His next is expected to be Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Apart from this, he is set to feature in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD which has begun shooting, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. He will also voice the character of Amarendra Baahubali in the animated feature film Baahubali: The Eternal War.

Spirit (L) and Fauzi are among Prabhas' upcoming releases | Image: X

With his dates allotted to these movies in the coming time, Prabhas' meet up with Malayalam director Dinjith Ayyathan has sparked fresh collaboration rumours. Interestingly, the meeting is said to have been facilitated by Hombale Films. The production house has signed a three film deal with Prabhas. While Salaar (2023) has already released and was a big commercial success, its sequel is on the cards. As for the remaining third project, it could be that Dinjith may come onboard to direct the Adipurush star.

Prabhas' meeting with Dinjith Ayyathan was set up by Hombale Films | Image: X

However, according to some reports, Prabhas and Dinjith's meeting was a courtesy call and for now, no professional collaboration is on the cards. The director posted a snap with Prabhas on Instagram, writing, "Meeting with superstar Prabhas. A wonderful evening filled with great conversations, laughter, and a lovely dinner. Truly loved the prawns biriyani! Thank you, Prabhas sir, for the amazing hospitality and for making it such a warm and memorable evening. Also grateful to Vijay sir, Hombale Films (sic)."

Dinjith is popular for making the Animal trilogy in Malayalam cinema with writer Bahul Ramesh. The projects in this hit trilogy include Kishkindha Kaandam, Eko and Kerala Crime Files Part 2, with Dinjith helming the first two movies. If indeed Prabhas is collaborating with Dinjith under Hombale Films, the project is expected to be different from what the actor has been doing of late, which is mostly gritty action movies.