Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh have been in the news after reports of their rift over Rakshas. Now, the filmmaker, who rose to fame with HanuMan, addressed the rumours of their fallout. He also confirmed that the actor did come to his office with his “whole caravan” for a look test.

Ranveer Singh has his own style: Prasanth Verma

Reports were doing the rounds that Ranveer arrived at Prasanth’s office for look test with a caravan. To this, Prasanth said the actor has his “own style”. He further told Amar Ujala, “But, the way of working in the South is different. Here everyone works as a team. No one ever tries to impose any kind of authority on anyone.” When asked about the rumours of actor backing out of the project owing to creative differences and prolonged shoot times. To this, Prasanth clarified that the talk of the director taking three days to shoot for half an hour is “unfounded”. “We completed his look test efficiently. I’m not sure where these rumours originated, and I prefer not to dwell on them,” he concluded.



Apart from Prasanth, a senior technician present at the shoot in Hyderabad also confirmed the news and said, “Ranveer’s spirited performance in Telugu post-shoot showed his excitement for this project.”

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Rakshas?

A source told Pinkvilla that Ranveer and Prasanth have parted ways due to “creative differences”. In April, the actor travelled to Hyderabad for a photo shoot to announce the movie. All the plans were in place, but the official announcement has hit a roadblock. “They were exploring and deciding several solutions, but they have decided to move on now with the promise of collaborating in the near future,” the source added.

A source further informed that the ’83 actor is gearing up to embrace fatherhood owing to which he is taking everything slow. He is “prioritising family over hectic work schedule”.

Meanwhile, Prasanth intends to release Rakshas before Jai HanuMan.