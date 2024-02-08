Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

Prasanth Varma's Mahabharat film did not materialise due to SS Rajamouli, here's why

Prasanth Varma, who is awaiting the release of his film Hanu Man, had always wanted to direct a film on Mahabharat. Here's why he discarded the dream.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prasanth Varma, SS Rajamouli
Prasanth Varma, SS Rajamouli | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prasanth Varma, who has helmed the soon to release Telugu fantasy action adventure flick Hanu Man, is currently awaiting the release of the same. In the run up to the Teja Sajja starrer's release, the director opened up about an ambitious project of his, which failed to materialise. Interestingly, the film in question was to be inspired from the mythological epic of Mahabharat.

Why a Mahabharata project did not materialise for Prasanth Varma


During a recent media interaction, Prasanth Varma, who is currently awaiting the release of Hanu Man, recently opened up about his long-standing desire to direct a film inspired from the epic of Mahabharat. However, SS Rajamouli's statement affirming how he intends to direct a Mahabharata film, sometime in his career before retirement, deterred Varma from attempting the same. 

He said, "During the initial days of my career, I had the idea of making a film on Maha Bharat. When Rajamouli Garu announced that he was doing a film on the Indian epic, I dropped the idea."

SS Rajamouli's Mahabharata will be a 10-part film


During the press tour for RRR, during a media event, SS Rajamouli had revealed that it is his "dream" to direct a film on Mahabharat. However, acknowledging the fact that it would be a labour-intensive process, the director conjectured how to do justice to the story, the Mahabharat film would have to be made across ten parts.

He said, "If I get to the point of making Mahabharat, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharata that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film..."

Published January 11th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

