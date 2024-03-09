Advertisement

Off-late several small budget films have been racing ahead at the box office, not just recovering their budget in record time, but also minting profits manifold. One of the forerunners in this regard has been Malayalam language coming-of-age film, Premalu. Originally having released on February 9, its Telugu version hit theatres on March 8.

Premalu Telugu Box Office Day 1

Premalu's Telugu version was released in theatres on March 8. Currently in its second day of run at the theatres, the film has seen a rather humble start to its Telugu collections, especially when compared to its steam-fueled Malayalam run in theatres, still going strong, one month in. As per a Sacnilk report, the Telugu dubbed version of the film earned ₹0.33 crores on day 1. The weekend may be able to provide slightly more optimistic numbers for the re-released version.



Premalu has been directed by Girish AD. It features a fresh ensemble cast of Naslen K Gafoor, Akhila Bhargavan, Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, and Meenakshi Raveendran. The film offers a realistic insight into the complicated matters of the heart when it comes to young love. The film is still running in theatres.

Premalu's Malayalam box office report thus far

Premalu's original release back on February 9, saw the film earn ₹0.9 crores on its opening day. The Malayalam language film has followed a pattern of maintaining a steady flow through the week in collections, which significantly hike over the weekends. the film is now set to enter its fifth weekend.

As per a Sacnilk report, Premalu's domestic collections stand at ₹45.1 crores and counting. The same report puts its worldwide collections at ₹88.25 crores. For context, the Fahadh Faasil-backed production was mounted on a humble budget of ₹3 crores.