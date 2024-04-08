Advertisement

Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, opened with mixed responses from the audience and critics. A section of the internet called the film "worse than Liger," while others praised the actor's performance. The film also witnessed a major drop at the domestic box office on Sunday, minting only ₹3 crore. Speaking of which, Dil Raju, producer of the film, cited the Kerala court judgement of withholding reviews for three days since the release and requested that the same should be applied in the Telugu film industry.

Stop publishing reviews for three days: Dil Raju

Speaking to TV9, Dil Raju said, "In Kerala, a court has directed to stop publishing reviews for three days after a film’s release. Something like this should be enforced here too for the betterment of our industry. We made a good movie, please come to the theatre and watch it. If you like it, tell it to others. You didn’t like the movie, that’s your opinion. But, don’t force your opinion on audiences.” He added that the family audience has appreciated Family Star and given good feedback. The movie has reached its intended audience.'

#DilRaju says Reviews should be stopped for 3days like they are suggesting in Kerala! Alleges negativity being spread about #FamilyStar!



Dil Raju went on to share that producers are the first who are affected by the negative reviews. If this trend continues and damages pile on, there will be fewer people willing to produce.

Family Star weekend box office collection

Directed by Parasuram Petla and co-produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, the film on Sunday earned ₹3 crore at the domestic box office, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹11.95 crore. Over the weekend, the film managed to earn only ₹6.2 crore.

Family Star had an overall 26.94 per cent Telugu occupancy on Sunday with maximum occupancy during evening shows 33.74 per cent. Seeing the three-day collection of Family Star, it seems this will be Mrunal's first flop in the Telugu language, while the third consecutive flop for Vijay Deverakonda.