Advertisement

Jagapathi Babu has an enviable line up of films in the works currently. Foremost among this, is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. This is set to be followed by Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan, after which the actor will commence work on the Prabhas starrer Salaar 2. The actor recently reflected on his notoriety, when it comes to negative roles.

Advertisement

Jagpathi Babu has aced the villain act



In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jagapathi Babu opened up about his strong turn as a villain across multiple big banner projects. Some of these include the Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Legend. He said, “Fortunately, I have fantastic roles in Legend, Rangasthalam, and Lingaa. Not so much Lingaa, but after that I did Annaatthe with Mr. Rajnikanth and it was awesome. There are so many others. I can mention Aravinda Sametha, Nannaku Prematho, Srimanthudu, so many of them.”

Advertisement

The actor went onto reiterate how embracing negative roles wholeheartedly, allows one to explore a new dimension to oneself as an actor. Jagapathi Babu also quipped how his mother can never quite understand how her son could look so menacing. He said, "I enjoyed whatever I did and every bit was exciting because it's a new dimension for myself, to see myself in a different format altogether. My mother was saying like I never thought my son can look this cruel kind of a thing".

Advertisement

Jagapathi Babu addresses the possibility of being stereotyped



Though Jagapathi Babu feels pride over his legacy as a villain, he also worries how this may be the beginning of him being stereotyped by the industry. The actor also reflected on the practical roadblocks in restricting oneself to only playing villainous roles.

Advertisement

He said, 'I feel boxed and I am not very comfortable about doing it because of the same expressions, how many variations can I give as a negative person? So, have done all kinds of looks, modulations and expressions". Ruslaan is set to release on April 26.