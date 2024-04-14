Updated April 14th, 2024 at 14:43 IST
Rashmika Mandanna Recalls Playing Srivalli In Pushpa 'Challenging', Shares What Changed In Pushpa 2
Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising her role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa: The Rule, releasing on August 15.
Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun. In a recent interview, the actress recalled the challenges while shooting the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. She also shared the details about her character in the upcoming action drama.
Rashmika Mandanna opens up about Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise
In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, the actress revealed that she found playing Srivalli “challenging and fun” due to the “spontaneity”. While shooting for Pushpa, she was not aware of the story or the future of the character so every day on the set Rashmika felt like visiting a playground.
“I didn’t really know my character Srivalli because I didn’t know the story, I didn’t know her as a character, I didn’t know how to play her, I didn’t know the world we were creating. I didn’t know anything,” she said.
You will see Srivalli 2.0 in Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna
Sharing her experience shooting for her character in the sequel, Rashmika said that she was “super sorted”. While shooting, she knew about her character and the world she was in. “Now I know the world that we are living in, I know the character I’m playing, and now it’s Srivalli 2.0, I can say,” she concluded.
In Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika plays the role of a village girl named Srivalli, whom Pushpa Raj woos and gets married to.
First look of Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule unveiled
A few days ago on Rashmika’s birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of the actress from the film. In the poster shared by Mythri Movie Makers on X (formerly called Twitter), the actress can be seen with vermillion on her forehead. She is wearing a bright green saree and completes the look with heavy gold jewellery. She had an intense look as she posed.
“Our 'Srivalli' says three more days to witness #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser. Get ready for goosebumps stuff on April 8 #PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2TheRule," read the caption.
Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15.
