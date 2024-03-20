×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Director Sukumar And Team To Hit Foreign Shores For Shoot

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for an Independence Day release. An interesting update has now come forth about the Sukumar directorial's next schedule.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun and Sukumar
Allu Arjun and Sukumar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team Pushpa 2 is currently making its way through the last leg of filming for the project. The Allu Arjun led film, has for long been in the news with respect to a much-hyped international schedule for the film. An interesting update about the same has now come forward.

Team Pushpa 2 to head to Bangkok?


Up until now, the reports surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule's international schedule, affirmed the same to be taking place in Japan. While an international schedule is still very much on the cards, the location for the same is not Japan. As per a recent Gulte report, team Pushpa 2 will be heading to Bangkok instead.

The report also adds how Allu Arjun recently applied for a International Driving License at an RTO in Hyderabad - the actor has reportedly already received the same. The Bangkok schedule for the film will contain a spate of high-octane action sequences. Not only will many of these sequences feature Allu Arjun take the wheel, but the actor will also be maneuvering massive automobiles like container lorries. If a separate Japan schedule is simultaneously in the works, is yet to be confirmed.

Pushpa 2 to conclude filming soon


The same report further elaborates how the Sukumar film is eyeing to entirely wrap up filming by May of this year. With two months kept aside for VFX touch ups and other post-production formalities, following the timeline, Pushpa 2: The Rule is very well on board to be ready to hit theatres worldwide, as slated, on August 15.

Both Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be returning to the franchise to reprise their roles of Pushpa and Srivalli respectively. While Allu Arjun has dedicated his entire time to Pushpa 2, Rashmika is juggling a bunch of projects, namely, Rainbow, The Girlfriend and Chaava. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

