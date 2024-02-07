Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 00:12 IST

Pushpa 2 Leaked Still Reveals Allu Arjun's Gangamma Look? Photo Goes Viral

Allu Arjun's photo from the sets of his upcoming highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule has been leaked on the internet.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa-2
Pushpa 2 | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule is creating a heavy buzz on the internet and adding to the fire, the makers have officially started the countdown, confirming the film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the film is currently in the news for a different reason - a photo has gone viral seemingly from the sets.

Allu Arjun's photo from Pushpa: The Rule goes viral

On X several photos are going viral on the internet in which Allu Arjun can be seen sitting in a saree (the one he was wearing in the announcement poster). The actor's face seems photoshopped so we cannot vouch if it's the real photo, but a user claims that it is a recent photo and the team is still shooting for a scene.

"JAATHARA - JAATHARA - JAATHARA! It's close to 35 days and makers still shooting the Gangamma Thalli JAATHARA sequence! lasts for 12 minutes! A thumping song in the background and Allu Arjun roars in Saree, jewellery, lemon garland Can't wait #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2," read the caption.

Significance of Allu Arjun's saree look

Earlier a poster of Pushpa 2 was released in which Allu Arjun was seen dressed as a woman - wearing a saree with heavy jewellery and a pistol in one hand. Soon after the poster was released, the actor's look created a hype on social media with netizens coming up with their own theories among which one seemingly explains the look. According to reports, Arjun's look could be taking part in Gangamma Talli Jathara, a ritual practised in Tirupati.

Every year, Gangamma Talli Jathra is celebrated for a week. On the last day of the festival, men dress up as women and appear as Gangamma, the deity that is a destroyer of evil.

The film is slated to release on August 15 and might clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

