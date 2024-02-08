Advertisement

The Telugu film industry has several big banner projects lined up for release this year. Among the frontrunners in Sukumar's Pushpa 2. Featuring Allu Arjun, reprising the titular role from 2021 cult film Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule is eyeing an Independence weekend release. An update regarding the film's potential wrap date, has now been doing the rounds of the internet.

Pushpa 2 to conclude filming in May



As per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is all set to wrap filming by May this year. The film has been in the works for a while with Allu Arjun having effectively been on a hiatus from the screen for a period of two years and counting, his last releasing having been the first installment of the franchise. Currently, a hundred days of shoot are left with all key actors having allotted their dates in bulk to the director to meet the deadline.

The source cited by the report shared, "Sukumar and Allu Arjun are committed to wrap up shooting for Pushpa 2 by end of May 2024. Around 100 days of shoot still remains and the team will be shooting continuously over the next 5 months before calling it a wrap. Sukumar has his pattern of shooting and editing the film, as all the stuff that’s written, is shot and directly taken on the edit table. Ones who work with Sukumar know his style of working and the ace filmmaker is shooting for the film as planned."

Pushpa 2's release date has been decided strategically



The official release date of Pushpa 2 has been set at August 15. Not only do the makers not want to miss out on a Holiday release, but also want to effectively cash in on the extended holiday business their film will accrue.

The source said, “It’s an extended holiday period and the makers are in no mood to miss out on the date. The 10-days has multiple holidays, right from Independence Day to Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, and given that it’s the most awaited film of the season, they want to tap onto the holiday period. There is enough buffer time too as the August 15 date has been decided keeping all the unexpected delays in mind."