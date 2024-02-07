Advertisement

Allu Arjun is currently in the midst of the last leg of filming for his big banner release slated for the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is not only the much-awaited second installment in the Pushpa franchise, but will also be marking an end to the actor's hiatus from the silver screen. For the unversed, Allu Arjun's last theatrical release, was Pushpa: The Rise, back in 2021. Even as Pushpa 2 is several months away from release, chatter about a potential third installment in the franchise has found its way onto the internet.

Is a Pushpa 3 in the works?



As per an exclusive OTT Play report, a Pushpa 3 may just be in the works. However, when that potential project will see the light of day in unsure. The reason behind the same is Allu Arjun and director Sukumar reportedly disagreeing on how to take the franchise ahead. As per the report, while Allu Arjun is keen on taking on the role of Pushpa a third time, Sukumar is hesitant as he does not want to overplay his hand in milking the franchise and plot.

A source quoted in the report states, "Though Sukumar has written Pushpa 2's climax in such a way that it will leave a hook for the third part, the director feels that things can go wrong if the plot and characters are dragged way too much."

Pushpa was never meant to be a franchise



Not may know that the premise of Pushpa was initially conceptualised as a single film. However, the unprecedented success of the film pushed the makers to go ahead with a sequel. A third installment in the same however, appears contingent on the success of Pushpa 2.

Separately, Sukumar is currently in talks with Ram Charan for a potential collaboration after Pushpa 2 is wrapped up. Allu Arjun on the other hand will be embarking on a project with Trivikram Srinivas who just saw through the release of Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's Guntur Kaaram. The project in question will also mark the actor-director duo's fourth collaboration.