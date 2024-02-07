Advertisement

The first few weeks of 2024 have been a gratifying period in Chiranjeevi's life. The actor was recently honoured with the Padma Vibushan, India's second highest civilian award. The Konidela family have off-late been indulging in many a celebration to commemorate the same. Chiranjeevi recently hosted a gathering after he was felicitated with state honours from the Telangana government. Director Sukumar was among the attendees.

Sukumar congratulates Chiranjeevi



Following Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan felicitation, the actor was honoured by the Telangana government. To express his gratitude to the several well wishers, the veteran actor hosted a celebration attended by several notable industry heavyweights. Among them, was Pushpa director Sukumar.

Sukumar attended the celebration along with his wife. A picture of the director handing a bouquet of flowers to Chiranjeevi has been doing the rounds of the internet. Not just Sukumar and Chiranjeevi, but Sukumar's wife, Chiranjeevi's wife (Surekha Konidela) and Ram Charan are also visible in the photo. Previously, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, daughter-in-law to Chiranjeevi also hosted a gala farmhouse celebration in honour of the veteran actor's latest achievement.

Chiranjeevi says he was 'not at all excited' on receiving his Padma Vibhushan



While fans of the actor and his well wishers have been ecstatic over the government's recognition of his indelible contribution to the field of cinema, Chiranjeevi himself, had a different take on the situation. The actor surprisingly revealed that receiving the Padma Bhushan back in 2006 was a much more 'exciting' moment for him in comparison to the recent Padma Vibhushan award.

As per a Pinkvilla report, he said, "People in my house asked me how I felt after receiving the Padma Vibhushan, and I said I felt good. But, truth be told, I was much happier after receiving the Padma Bhushan award. After so many years, I was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and I was not at all excited. Sure, I was happy and I knew that I had to acknowledge this award with dignity and respect, and I did that." Chiranjeevi has previously been awarded a Padma Bhushan as well in 2006.