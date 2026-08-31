Raaka: Rashmika Mandanna To Join Allu Arjun Starrer Post Recovering From Hip Injury? Actress' 3-D Facial Model Goes Viral

Rashmika Mandanna has been on a break owing to a hip injury she suffered while shooting for her upcoming film Mysaa. Now that the actress has recovered, she is all set to resume shooting, and it seems she will start with Allu Arjun's magnum opus Raaka.

Rashmika Mandanna to join the shooting of Raaka

Rumours have been rife that Rashmika has a pivotal role in Raaka, and now she is all set to begin shooting for her portion. According to a report, it is going to be a long schedule, and the team is ready with the gear. A behind-the-scenes video is going viral on the internet that shows a 3D facial model of the actress.

Apple Arts Studio uploaded a video showcasing the props and 3D model. The eagle-eyed fans recognised Rashmika's 3D facial model and shared the same on social media.

What is Rashmika Mandanna's role in Raaka?

If rumours are to be believed, then Rashmika might play the role of a guide and protector to Deepika Padukone's character. The film is helmed by Atlee and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor.

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The film is slated to hit theatres in 2027.

All about Rashmika Mandanna's injury

Rashmika had earlier opened up about her injury on August 3. She revealed that she had been away from work after suffering her third injury back-to-back and said she was focusing on her recovery.

The actor also explained that one of the tendons in her right hip had detached and needed time to heal. She suffered the injury while shooting a dance sequence for 'Mysaa,' which she described as one of the most physically demanding films she has worked on.

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"Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened a while ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine.." she had written.

On Sunday, she shared a series of photos and a video showing how she spent her time while recovering. From performing pooja and playing with her dog to solving picture puzzles and spending time in her garden, the actor gave fans a look at her days away from work.

"I am getting back to work soon and I am definitely going to miss all of this!." she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has several projects lined up, including Mysaa.' It is an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of the Gond tribes. The actor plays a Gond woman in the film, marking a different role from some of her earlier performances.