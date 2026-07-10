Rajesh Sharma's First Picture Surfaces After Hospitalisation Due To Insect Bite On Fauzi Set

West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan paid a visit to actor Rajesh Sharma, who has been hospitalised after falling ill during a film shoot. Khan shared a picture of his visit on social media, where he could be seen interacting with the actor. He also took flowers, wishing Rajesh Sharma a speedy recovery. The actor, who appeared to be in a conscious state, also greeted the Minister, seemingly expressing gratitude for his concerns.

"Today we visited Manipal Hospital Dhakuria and conveyed Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari dada's best wishes to Shri Rajesh Sharma ji for his speedy recovery," Indranil Khan wrote on X. Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalised after his health condition reportedly deteriorated due to an insect bite on the sets of the Prabhas-starrer film 'Fauji' at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Earlier, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) in a statement demanded a high-level investigation into the circumstances that led to the actor's ill-health.

"Actor Rajesh Sharma's health reportedly deteriorated severely during the shooting schedule, following which he travelled to Kolkata and was admitted to a private hospital for medical treatment. The circumstances that led to such a serious medical emergency remain unclear and demand an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation," the statement read. The association questioned the working conditions on the film's sets.

Advertisement