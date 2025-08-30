Ram Charan Arrives In Hyderabad To Pay Last Respects To His Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam

Ram Charan's grandmother (Nani), Allu Kanakaratnam, died early Saturday due to age-related illness. Soon after the news was informed to Ram, he immediately returned to Hyderabad to pay his last respects. The actor was shooting for Peddi in Mysore. A video is going viral on the internet that shows the actor exiting the premises of Hyderabad airport.

Ram Charan snapped at Hyderabad airport

In the video going viral on the internet, Ram, wearing a face mask, can be seen walking towards his car outside the airport. He was dressed in a white shirt and brown pants. He will be heading to Allu Aravind's house to pay respect to his mother's mortal remains. His father and mega star Chiranjeevi, who is the son-in-law of Allu Kanakaratnam and mother Surekha Konidela, is already at the residence.

Hours ago, Allu Arjun, who was shooting in Mumbai, arrived at the residence today, August 30, to pay tribute to his grandmother.

Allu Kanakaratnam's last rites will be performed this afternoon at Kokapet.

Chiranjeevi pens an emotional note on the passing of his mother-in-law, Allu Kanakaratnam

Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi in Telugu wrote, which we loosely translated to, "It is very sad that our mother-in-law, K.S. Allu Ramalingaiah's wife, Kanakaratnamma, has passed away. The love, courage, and values ​​she showed to our families will always be an example to us. I pray to God that her holy soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Telugu industry arrives at Allu Aravind's residence to condole the death