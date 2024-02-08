Advertisement

The Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-led Game Changer have been going through a persisting cycle of delays for the past few months. Amid leaked audio clips and visuals from the sets along with cancelled schedules and unforeseen postponements, the cast and crew of the film are rushing ahead to complete filming for the S Shankar directorial. As per the latest updates, a veteran Telugu actor will be a part of the film.

Brahmanandam to make a cameo appearance in Game Changer?

Directed by the seasoned filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam, Game Changer is slated for a theatrical release in September 2024. With the project already generating significant hype, the commencement of filming in Hyderabad, the City of Pearls, is expected to elevate fans' expectations even further. Amid this, a recent report from 123telugu.com suggested that Brahmanandam will make a cameo appearance in the film. If the reports turn out to be true, this will mark the actor's second project with Shankar. They first collaborated on Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan.

(Poster of Game Changer | Image: Shankar/X)

Game Changer commences its next leg of filming

As per a 123 Telugu report, Game Changer has resumed its shoot in Hyderabad, today, dated December 28. Prior to this the film had also seen through a crucial filming schedule in Vijayawada. The film appears to be moving ahead at a steady pace with the shooting being spread across short filming schedules.

Previously, there were reports of director Shankar Shanamugham prioritising Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 over Game Changer, reason being that the former was eyeing a 2024 Independence day release. However, as per these recent reports, it appears that the director is now reorienting his attention to be equally divided between the two big-banner releases.

Has Game Changer been delayed due to Indian 2?

Director S Shankar currently has two big banner projects on his plate - Game Changer and Indian 2. The Kamal Haasan-led Indian 2, which is a sequel to the director's 1996 film Indian, is eyeing a 2024 Independence Day release. Recent reports have suggested that S Shankar has been prioritising the Kamal Haasan film over the Ram Charan starrer to have the film ready by the anticipated release date.

Though an exact date for the film is yet to be officially announced, producer Dil Raju has confirmed an estimated timeline within which the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer political thriller can be expected to hit theatres. In a media byte, Dil Raju mentioned September 2024 as the estimated release date for the film. This announcement also quashed reports of Game Changer's release being pushed to 2025 due to Indian 2's impending August 2024 release.