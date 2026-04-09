Ram Charan's Peddi After The Paradise, Vishwambhara And Prabhas' Fauzi: Delays In Anticipated Projects Plague Tollywood

Tollywood has increasingly become synonymous with long delays and release date postponements. Most much-anticipated projects end up missing their announced release date and get postponed with no clarity. This not only leaves fans upset but also raises questions about the makers' sincerity.

Most recently, rumours about delays have plagued Ram Charan's Peddi. While nothing is announced yet, it is being reported that the sports drama is now eyeing a June-July release. The movie was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on March 27, but was moved up due to Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The makers announced the new release date as April 30. However, the US cinema exhibitors have clarified that makers have requested them to put the advance booking on hold, indicating further delays.

Jr NTR's movie Dragon was initially announced to release on June 25, 2026. However, several parts of the movie are still being shot, giving rise to rumours of it being postponed to next year. Prabhas' Fauzi seems to have met with a similar fate. While the release date of the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial was not officially announced, strongly-placed sources confirmed that the makers are eyeing an Independence Day 2026 release. However, the movie is now looking to hit the big screens in December.



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Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara is one of the major big-ticket movies that is facing significant delays. The film was scheduled to hit the big screens in the Summer of 2026, but the release has been postponed due to VFX delays. Nani starrer The Paradise is also facing a delay.



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