×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Ram Charan's RC16 3 Songs Composed By AR Rahman, Confirms Director Buchi Babu Sana

Ram Charan's next, RC 16, will soon be going on floors. An interesting update about the progress made on the film's album, was recently shared.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman, Ram Charan
AR Rahman (L), Ram Charan (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ram Charan has a packed year ahead of him, on the professional front. The actor is currently in the midst of wrapping up his next big banner release Game Changer. He will be commencing work on his next, RC 16, as soon as he concludes filming for the former - an S Shankar directorial also starring Kiara Advani. RC 16 director Buchi Babu Sana ha snow shared an update about the film's pre-production progress.

AR Rahman has made significant headway on RC 16's album


For the unversed, AR Rahman will be composing the music for RC 16. Buchi Babu Sana, who will be helming the project, has shared how AR Rahman is near done with the film's album. As per a recent 123Telugu report, Buchi Babu Sana has revealed that AR Rahman has already finished composing three songs for the film.

Advertisement


Separately, AR Rahman has just seen through the release of his last big release, Aadujeevitham, or The Goat Life. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer released in theatres on March 28. Based on Malyali migrant worker Najeeb's life and struggles in Saudi Arabia, the cinematic adaptation boasts of an album by the musical maestro. Also on AR Rahman's list of upcoming projects, is Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila and Dhanush's Raayan, to name a few.

Advertisement

Ram Charan recently shared pictures from prep for RC 16


Not long back, team RC 16 hosted a puja ceremony to symbolically kickstart the film's proceedings. Currently in its pre-production, the Buchi Babu Sana film will only go on floors once Ram Charan has seen through the filming for Game Changer.

Advertisement

RC 16 will star Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead opposite the actor. This will incidentally mark Janhvi's second Telugu project post her Tollywood debut with Jr NTR's Devara, set to hit theatres on October 10. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Beans

Green Beans in India

a few seconds ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

a minute ago
Govinda with CM Eknath Shinde after joining Shiv Sena

Govinda Joins Shiv Sena

4 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro partners with IISc

5 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

Kangana Ranaut Row

5 minutes ago
October sees 45% fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit hits 86.5%

8 minutes ago
vk saxena

Kangana Ranaut

9 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

9 minutes ago
US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

US After India Summons

10 minutes ago
Pakistan Supreme Court

Pak SC May 9 Trials

11 minutes ago
AR Rahman, Ram Charan

RC 16 Update

13 minutes ago
Dana White and Joe Rogan

Dana White and Joe Rogan

13 minutes ago
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi

Modi

15 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Elon Musk

15 minutes ago
Using smartphone

Smartphone market to rise

18 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

21 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

HUGE SETBACK for MI

21 minutes ago
India Registers stern objection to US remarks on Kejriwal

India Retorts to US

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo