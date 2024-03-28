Advertisement

Ram Charan has a packed year ahead of him, on the professional front. The actor is currently in the midst of wrapping up his next big banner release Game Changer. He will be commencing work on his next, RC 16, as soon as he concludes filming for the former - an S Shankar directorial also starring Kiara Advani. RC 16 director Buchi Babu Sana ha snow shared an update about the film's pre-production progress.

AR Rahman has made significant headway on RC 16's album



For the unversed, AR Rahman will be composing the music for RC 16. Buchi Babu Sana, who will be helming the project, has shared how AR Rahman is near done with the film's album. As per a recent 123Telugu report, Buchi Babu Sana has revealed that AR Rahman has already finished composing three songs for the film.

Separately, AR Rahman has just seen through the release of his last big release, Aadujeevitham, or The Goat Life. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer released in theatres on March 28. Based on Malyali migrant worker Najeeb's life and struggles in Saudi Arabia, the cinematic adaptation boasts of an album by the musical maestro. Also on AR Rahman's list of upcoming projects, is Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila and Dhanush's Raayan, to name a few.

Ram Charan recently shared pictures from prep for RC 16



Not long back, team RC 16 hosted a puja ceremony to symbolically kickstart the film's proceedings. Currently in its pre-production, the Buchi Babu Sana film will only go on floors once Ram Charan has seen through the filming for Game Changer.

RC 16 will star Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead opposite the actor. This will incidentally mark Janhvi's second Telugu project post her Tollywood debut with Jr NTR's Devara, set to hit theatres on October 10.