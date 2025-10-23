Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Announce Second Pregnancy 2 Years After Welcoming Klin Kaara, Share Glimpses From Baby Shower

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The RRR fame's wife took to her Instagram account to share a video from her godbharai ceremony on the occasion of Diwali, confirming the news of her pregnancy. The video featured members of the mega family, including Chiranjeevi and Varun Konidela, among others.

On October 23, Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram account to share a video from a traditional ceremony which takes place before the delivery of the child. In the video, women could be seen applying teeka, blessing her and offering gifts for the wellbeing of her and her child. Ram Charan could also be seen, dressed in a blue kurta, interacting with the guests and taking care of his daughter Klin Kaara along with their pet Rhyme.

Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan pose with their Klin Kaara and their family members | Image: Instagram

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi and his wife also featured in the video, welcoming the guests and taking care of the arrangements. Varun Konidela, who has welcomed a son recently, also attended the ceremony. Actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan were also seen blessing Upasana. Venkatesh Daggubatti also partook in the celebration.

Women bless mom-to-be Upasana Konidela | Image: Instagram

Also Read: Kajol, Twinkle Khanna Face Flak For 'Casually Normalising Cheating'



Sharing the video, Upasana wrote in the caption, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings." As soon as she shared the video, fans, floowers and well-wishers of Ram Charan took to the comment section to share their best wishes for the parents-to-be.

Advertisement

Nayanthara poses with Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan at the ceremony | Image: Instagram