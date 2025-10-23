Updated 23 October 2025 at 11:49 IST
Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Announce Second Pregnancy 2 Years After Welcoming Klin Kaara, Share Glimpses From Baby Shower
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are expecting their second child, 13 years after their wedding. The couple is already parents to a baby girl, Klin Kaara, who they welcomed in June 2023.
Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The RRR fame's wife took to her Instagram account to share a video from her godbharai ceremony on the occasion of Diwali, confirming the news of her pregnancy. The video featured members of the mega family, including Chiranjeevi and Varun Konidela, among others.
On October 23, Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram account to share a video from a traditional ceremony which takes place before the delivery of the child. In the video, women could be seen applying teeka, blessing her and offering gifts for the wellbeing of her and her child. Ram Charan could also be seen, dressed in a blue kurta, interacting with the guests and taking care of his daughter Klin Kaara along with their pet Rhyme.
Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi and his wife also featured in the video, welcoming the guests and taking care of the arrangements. Varun Konidela, who has welcomed a son recently, also attended the ceremony. Actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan were also seen blessing Upasana. Venkatesh Daggubatti also partook in the celebration.
Sharing the video, Upasana wrote in the caption, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings." As soon as she shared the video, fans, floowers and well-wishers of Ram Charan took to the comment section to share their best wishes for the parents-to-be.
Ram Charan and Upasana Kondela tied the knot in 2012 in a grand ceremony. The news of their second pregnancy comes 13 years after their marriage. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in June 2023. Later in the year, Ram Charan and Upasana announced the name of their daughter, Klin Kaara.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 23 October 2025 at 11:28 IST