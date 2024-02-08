Advertisement

Telugu star Ram Charan and his Upasana were recently spotted at Hyderabad airport. The celebrity couple were seen with their little daughter Klinkaara. While Ram Charan spotted a casual black short Kurta and a cap, Upaasana was dressed in a grey overcoat with denims. The couple was also holding their pet dog Rhyme as they walked in the airport. The family is reportedly setting off to Bengaluru for Sankranthi celebrations.

Ram Charan and Upasana at Hyderabad airport | Image: Republic

Ram Charan-Upasana to attend Ram Mandir consecration on January 22?

The couple was recently in news for receiving an official invitation for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya that will be held on January 22. The couple received an exclusive invitation from Sunil Ambekar of RSS at their Hyderabad residence.

Besides Ram Charan and Upaasna, there are many more film celebrities who have been invited for the much-awaited ceremony, and are expected to be present at the venue. Some of these celebrities include Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Lin Liashram, and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Ram Charan with RSS member Sunil Ambekar | Image: Ram Charan's PR team

Ram Charan currently busy with Game Changer shoot

On a professional front, Ram Charan is currently busy with the shoot of S Shankar’s next action-entertainer Game Changer where he co-stars with Bollywood star Kiara Advani.

Game Changer poster | Image: IMDb

Ram Charan is also part of Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana’s next, tentatively titled RC16.