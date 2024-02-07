Advertisement

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi arrived in Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha alongside other celebrities. The two were earlier spotted in traditional attires at the Hyderabad airport. Both Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi expressed their excitement to be a part of the historic ceremony.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan received a warm welcome in Ayodhya. They were seen donning saffron coloured scarves with Shri Ram written on it at the airport. Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi even waved at their fans and interacted with the media before leaving for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

After he arrived, Chiranjeevi interacted with ANI and said, “This is a God-given opportunity, we are really happy to be here…”

"This is a God-given opportunity, we are really happy to be here…"



"This is a God-given opportunity, we are really happy to be here…"

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan arrived at Ayodhya airport.



(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/zXAm5ayV1m — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Telegu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan arrive in Ayodhya.



Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony is taking place today. pic.twitter.com/wT0gvlLPiS — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Before leaving for Ayodhya, Chiranjeevi told ANI, "That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me...We are so fortunate to witness this Pran Pratishta..." Ram Charan, on the other hand, told ANI, "It's a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there."

Who all from Bollywood will attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony?

Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, and Asha Bhosle, among others, will attend the ceremony. Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields have been invited to attend the ceremony.

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.