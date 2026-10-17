Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Chemistry Fails To Spark, Performs Poorly Earning ₹9.25 Crore

Ranabaali Box Office Collection: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starrer released on Friday received poor reviews from critics and audience. This impacted their opening-day business, earning only a single digit. With this, Vijay's flop streak continues.

Ranabaali box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected only ₹9.25 crore across 2515 shows. Overseas, the film grossed ₹5.75 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross collection stands at ₹16.50 crore.

Ranabaali registered 54.70 per cent overall Telugu occupancy on Friday, with the maximum reported in Mahbubnagar (85 per cent).

Meanwhile, LiveLaw reported that a Bengaluru court granted an ex parte interim relief against defamatory and false content about the film on social media. The order restrains BookMyShow, IMDb, Facebook and other unidentified John Doe defendants from circulating such content.

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What is the plot of Ranabaali?

Vijay and Rashmika starrer is set against a historical backdrop spanning 1854 to 1878. Positioned as a period action drama, it is centred on a narrative of resistance and high-octane action.

All about Ranabaali

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film also stars Arnold Vosloo in a pivotal role. The film has music by Ajay-Atul and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Ranabaali marks their very first release as a married couple. The Telugu stars tied the knot on February 26 earlier this year in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur, attended by close friends and family members. It is their third collaboration overall, as the duo previously delivered massive hits together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.