Ranabaali X Review: Netizens Call Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'Patience-Testing And Mediocre' Watch

Ranabaali X Review: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starrer has finally been released in theatres today, October 16. Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie is receiving negative reviews from the audience, calling the screenplay poor. They hailed the plot and Vijay's performance, but called out the execution.

Ranabaali receives negative reviews

Soon after the movie buffs watched the early show, they took to their X handle and penned their review. A user wrote, "#Ranabaali Honest Intentions, Patience Testing Execution! The director sincerely tries to tell real stories/events set against a beaten to death British backdrop, but the dead slow screenplay and flat narration test your patience. VD-Rashmika’s portions provide some relief and are the film’s main highlight, but the film lacks the emotional connect a subject like this needs and feels lifeless and tiring for long stretches."

Another wrote, "#Ranabaali is a frustrating waste of potential. A promising subject, some genuinely good ideas and impressive production values, but Rahul’s ambition to deliver an epic gets the better of his storytelling."

A film critic called Ranabaali "below average" and added, "#Ranabaali - Good Story & Mediocre Execution. VD tries his best, Rashmika Gud Perf. Their Portions in 1st Hlf is Likeable. British actors struggle. BGM doesnt support. Periodic Sets, Cave Fight, Pre Interval Block, 2 Songs r highlights. Violent. OK 1st & Poor 2nd Hlf."

Advertisement

"Just watched #Ranabaali 3 hours of sincerity with zero emotional impact. Slow screenplay, flat BGM, and a second half that tests your patience harder than the British tested the villagers. 1/5 Stay away if you value your time," a fan wrote.

All about Ranabaali

The movie is set against a historical backdrop spanning 1854 to 1878. Positioned as a period action drama, it is centred on a narrative of resistance and high-octane action. Ranabaali marks their very first release as a married couple; it is their third collaboration overall, as the duo previously delivered massive hits together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.