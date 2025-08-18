Rao Bahadur Teaser: How Is The First Look Of Satyadev Starrer Psychological Drama Backed By Mahesh Babu? Check Out Netizen Reactions

Updated 18 August 2025 at 15:28 IST
Rao Bahadur Teaser: First look of the psychological drama movie headlined by Satyadev was unveiled by the makers today, August 18. The teaser of the film was shared by SS Rajamouli. Social media users have reacted positively to the first glimpse. The film, which is eyeing a Summer 2026 release, is backed by Mahesh Babu.
On August 18, SS Rajamouli took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the first teaser of Rao Bahadur. He wrote in the caption, “Happy to see Satyadev evolving and portraying larger-than-life characters. My best wishes to him and Maha for #RaoBahadur. Can't wait to see what you guys are up to.”
A user took to the comment section of the post to write, “This looks amazing, very gripping would love to watch this.” Another mentioned, “One of the fine actor at present." A social media user wrote, “RaoBahadur Looking good, this is going to be huge." A fan remarked, “Awesome, Tollywood needs this kind of movies."
Rao Bahadur is directed by Venkatesh Maha and presented by Mahesh Babu. The teaser gives a glimpse into a dark and mystical world. The film is described as a "psychological drama" with touches of mystical realism, promising a unique cinematic journey. Along with Satyadev, it also stars Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, Kunal Kaushik, Master Kiran and others.
